TOP FIVE SHOWS TO SEE IN NYC THIS WINTER!

Looking to see a Broadway or Off-Broadway show this winter? Check out our top five recommendations (in alphabetical order):

Name: Assassins

Theater: Classic Stage Company

When: Through January 29, 2022

Director: John Doyle

Book: John Weidman (from an idea by Charles Gilbert Jr.)

Music and Lyrics: Stephen Sondheim

Cast: Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Tavi Gevinson, Brad Giovanine, Andy Grotelueschen, Bianca Horn, Judy Kuhn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Steven Pasquale, Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor, Brandon Uranowitz, Katrina Yaukey

Why you should see it: There have been a countless number of tributes to Stephen Sondheim since his passing a few weeks ago. The most prolific figure in musical theater history, it’d be the understatement of the century to say that Sondheim’s work turned generations upon generations of people into lovers of the stage. Yet there’s no better way to celebrate this titan’s legacy than by experiencing a live production of one of his shows. In the new Off-Broadway revival of Assassins, the passion for and communal appreciation of the genius intricacies of Sondheim’s compositions are on full display. Boasting an all-star cast who all bring their A-game, Assassins explores characters throughout American history who have or have attempted to assassinate Presidents of the United States. Particularly sensational are Will Swenson and Judy Kuhn, who make Charles Guiteau and Sara Jane Moore into comedic standouts. Gossip Girl co-stars Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson collaborate again on the swoony “Unworthy of Your Love,” while Ethan Slater and Steven Pasquale sound exceptionally spectacular.

Name: Caroline, Or Change

Theater: Studio 54

When: Through January 9, 2022

Director: Michael Longhurst

Writer: Tony Kushner

Composer: Jeanine Tesori

Cast: John Cariani, Sharon D. Clarke, Joy Hermalyn, Arica Jackson, Caissie Levy, Kevin S. McAllister, Anastacia McCleskey, Harper Miles, N’Kenge, Nya, Nasia Thomas, Samantha Williams, Stuart Zagnit, Chip Zien

Why you should see it: Every so often there’s that performance that becomes instantly singular. Jessie Mueller in Beautiful. Cynthia Erivo in The Color Purple. Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen. Joining the ranks of these legendary stage turns is Sharon D. Clarke as the titular role in the latest revival of the poignant, soulful, and beautiful Caroline, or Change. Though this show marks her Broadway debut, the three-time Olivier Award winner should be a shoo-in for a Tony Award in 2022. Clarke’s remarkable, layered, and vocal powerhouse of a performance is not to be missed. Set in 1963 Louisiana, this musical is as topical as it is stunning. And though Clarke is the shining star, there’s not a dim light among the vast cast. Caissie Levy is reliably great, and the number of showstoppers from the ensemble – from the heart-wrenching “The Bus” to the doo-woppy knockout “Salty Teardrops – make Caroline, or Change an unforgettable theatrical experience. With its limited engagement ending at the top of the new year, I implore you to immediately secure your tickets for this riveting production. Luckily, a phenomenal cast album was just released digitally from Broadway Records.



Name: Mrs. Doubtfire

Theater: Stephen Sondheim Theatre

When: Now

Director: Jerry Zaks

Book: Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell

Music and Lyrics: Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick

Cast: Peter Bartlett, Charity Angél Dawson, Mark Evans, Jenn Gambatese, J. Harrison Ghee, Rob McClure, Brad Oscar, Analise Scarpaci

Why you should see it: Rob McClure. Full stop. Taking on such a classic Robin Williams role and balancing playing tribute to the great actor while also making the part your own is a herculean task. McClure does so masterfully and his interpretation is full of the simultaneously chaotic and heartwarming energy that made Euphegenia Doubtfire such a cultural icon to begin with. Seeing McClure’s name on the list of next year’s Tony Award nominees should surprise no one. His frenetic physical comedy and delivery of zany zingers will cause even those unfamiliar with the movie to let out hearty belly laughs under their masks. Another standout is J. Harrison Ghee, who steals literally every scene he’s in. As the protagonist’s brother-in-law and makeover visionary, Ghee is as hilarious as his outfits are over-the-top.



Name: Waitress

Theater: Barrymore Theatre

When: Through January 9, 2022

Director: Diane Paulus

Book: Jessie Nelson

Music and Lyrics: Sara Bareilles

Cast: Ashley Blanchet, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Benny Elledge, Joshua Henry, Dakin Matthews, Maiesha McQueen, Ciara Renée, Ben Thompson

Why you should see it: When Broadway announced that Waitress would be part of its post-shutdown freshman class, fans were shocked. The beloved musical initially closed the diner doors in January 2020, and its return at a new theater as a limited engagement has already starred headliners such as Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Nettles. Closing out this run are Ciara Renée and Joshua Henry, who previously showed off their electric chemistry in The Wrong Man. Henry, fresh off his excellent turn in Netflix’ Tick Tick Boom, is possibly the greatest male vocalist in contemporary musical theater. To hear him sing Bareilles’ brilliant score is nothing short of a gift. Waitress is the type of show that will fill your heart no matter who is in it. That this specific cast is so magically talented makes it that much more special.



Name: Winnie the Pooh

Theater: Theatre Row

When: Through January 30, 2022

Director: Jonathan Rockefeller

Playwright: Jonathan Rockefeller

Music and Lyrics: The Sherman Brothers, A.A. Milne, Nate Edmondson, Carly Simon, Steven Nelson

Cast: Jake Bazel, Kristina Dizon, Emmanuel Elpenord, Kaydn Kuioka, Kirsty Moon, Chris Palmieri

Why you should see it: You don’t need to be a child to appreciate the splendor of the new stage adaptation of Winnie the Pooh. Featuring amazing life-sized puppetry that’ll swell your heart with nostalgia, this creative production features the classic original Sherman Brothers’ music and voice acting that’ll immediately transport you to the Hundred Acre Wood. Sure to be a hit with the whole family, the show features adored characters like Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo, Owl, Christopher Robin, and of course, Pooh himself. Visually dazzling and full of heart, it’s impossible not to smile—and crave honey—throughout the entire 55-minute duration of Winnie the Pooh.