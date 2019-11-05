EXCLUSIVE: TALKING ‘SIMPLY BARBRA’ WITH STAR STEVEN BRINBERG!

If imitation is truly the sincerest form of flattery then Barbra Streisand should feel incredibly complimented by Steven Brinberg.

Brinberg’s acclaimed Streisand tribute show, Simply Barbra, features the actor doing what is widely regarded as the world’s premier impression of the iconic performer. Each year, he updates the show as he travels with it all around the world.

When Funny Girl returned to the Broadway stage for a concert, Brinberg co-starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. When Stephen Sondheim had a birthday concert at the Library of Congress, the musical theater icon personally requested that Brinberg perform. Others who have requested his performances include Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Liza Minnelli. It’s almost no wonder that Terrence McNally wrote Brinberg a custom piece of narration to read as Barbra at a Lincoln Center concert.

This fall, Simply Barbra is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film Hello Dolly! This iteration of the show features songs from and stories about the classic film, as well as other Streisand hits – right up to her latest album, Walls. Fans in New York will have the chance to catch Simply Barbra twice before 2019 wraps up. This Wednesday, Dolly’s 50th birthday bash will be galloping into the Green Room 42, followed by Simply Barbra: A Christmas Show at the same venue on December 11th.

Brinberg told me all about his love of Streisand, what to expect from his show, his global tours, and more.

ALEX KELLEHER-NAGORSKI: How old were you when you discovered your love of Barbra? Which performance(s) of hers cemented you as a super-fan?

STEVEN BRINBERG: I first became aware of her when I was seven-years-old and became a huge fan when I was 14. If I tell you which performance cemented me as a super-fan then you’ll know how old I am. I’m ageless and evergreen!

How and when did you decide to start celebrating Barbra’s illustrious career via your tribute show?

A few months before Barbra announced her comeback tour, I decided to take the plunge and get dressed as her and do a whole show. I had previously included a brief segment of her in my “boy” act without getting dressed up – as well as the other voices I do like Cher, Julie Andrews, Lena Horne, Bea Arthur, Gwen Verdon etc.

You update Simply Barbra annually. In your opinion, how does the show continue to evolve and what are some iconic staples that remain untouched in each iteration?

It’s kind of amazing how whatever happens to her finds its way into the show. Soon after the show began and her tour began (literally a few weeks after my first show) came The Mirror Has Two Faces, then she married James Brolin, then the Fockers movies, and all the albums in that period. I never really do the same show twice. But of course any show still includes “People,” “The Way We Were” and “Evergreen.” I really enjoy singing songs she hasn’t recorded yet. In some cases I’ve done this and then later she did record the song I sang … almost note for note as I imagined it!

Your latest version of Simply Barbra celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film, Hello Dolly! What are some new and exciting things that fans can expect from this special concert tour?

We have nearly every song that is in the movie and “Barbra” finally gets to sing two of the big ones that she didn’t – “Ribbons Down My Back” and “It Only Takes a Moment,” the latter a duet with a special guest star. There are also lots of fun stories about the making of the film.

What is it about Hello Dolly! – and also about Barbra herself – that stands the test of time so well and simultaneously remains relevant and a classic?

At the time of its release, in spite of winning Oscars, it wasn’t appreciated. It made a lot of money but cost more than it made. It was old fashioned in the era of Easy Rider. But now it’s like the last MGM musical, complete with MGM’s best: Roger Edens, Lennie Hayton and Gene Kelly, only it’s 20th Century Fox. It’s just beautiful to watch and listen to. I think Barbra’s musicality is something that is above everyone else who has ever played Dolly and I’ve seen a lot of them.

What is your personal favorite scene in Hello Dolly! and why?

I love “Before the Parade Passes By,” the way she speaks the title before singing the song. I always assumed that was a “Barbra” thing but I just read Julie Andrews’ new memoir, Home Work, and she says Ernest Lehman (who wrote the screenplays of Dolly! and The Sound of Music) didn’t like when people burst into song in musicals and preferred it seem more natural – which is why Julie speaks the first line of “My Favorite Things.” Of course I personally have no problem with people bursting into song in movies and in life! It irks me when anti-musical people say “No one does that in real life.” I want to say, “And no one speeds in cars and doesn’t get killed in real life either.” Action sequences in movies are like musical numbers!

Have you ever met Barbra in person? If so, what was that experience like and how did it measure up to your expectation(s) of her? If not, what would you say to her if and when you do meet her?

I’ve never met Barbra but I’ve met literally everyone around her, as I’ve worked with Marvin Hamlisch and sang for Donna Karan. Her record producer, conductor, and director have all seen my show. Just last week in LA, I produced a Hamlisch tribute, which featured Alan Bergman. I’m overdue for a lunch!

The lines between you and Barbra seem to be getting blurrier and blurrier. Do you ever feel like your interpretation of Barbra is so spot-on, in-demand and overpowering that you lose sight of who Steven Brinberg is in the process?

The lines are getting blurrier. She’s adding more humor to her shows and saying asides that are very me. But even though I play her, I think my personality still comes through as well onstage.

If you met someone who had never seen a Barbra Streisand movie and/or heard any of her music, what would be the essentials you’d recommend they watch and/or listen to in order to get introduced to her brilliance?

I would say the People album. Any of the albums from the 1960’s really and any of the first three movies. Not that she didn’t do great things after, but these really show you what she can do and how great that era was quality-wise. If she had come along a little later, she couldn’t have had the career she had.

Renée Zellweger’s performance as Judy Garland in the new movie Judy is getting serious amounts of Oscar buzz this year. Why do you think there hasn’t been a biopic of Barbra yet? If you were to produce it, what period(s) of her life would you focus the film on? And lastly, aside from yourself, who do you think could do the Babs the most justice in playing her on screen?

I think if anyone tried to do a biopic, Barbra would do all she could to stop it because she couldn’t control it. I also think aside from not knowing her father and a difficult mother, even she’d admit she’s had a fantastic life so a biopic would be missing the requisite breakdowns and substance abuse issues. She’s survived all these years in the business and still thriving. It would certainly have a lot of great music in it.

It amazes me it took 50 years for a big screen movie about someone as important as Judy. I think Barbra should just play herself with CGI and maybe use me for the early scenes. I’m not sure who could play her though there are two young actresses who I think would be right for a revival of Funny Girl: Jenny Slate and Zosia Mamet – if they can sing it!

You’ve traveled Simply Barbra across the US, in London’s West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto. How has the reception for both your show and for Barbra’s catalogue been both similar and different in all of these various cities around the world?

It’s quite wonderful all over the world. She is known all over but hasn’t played everywhere. I’ve always said I’ve sung some of her songs more than she has after so many shows. But she still may have me beat for singing “People” because she did Funny Girl for over two years out of town, Broadway and in London. In some foreign places, they may not instantly get the humor right away (I do talk between every song). In Spain, we had subtitles so I would hear the laugh come a little late sometimes!

Why do you think Barbra and her repertoire lend themselves so well to drag queens and tribute shows?

Well she is larger than life like Bette, Liza, Judy, etc. Of course I think the common denominator for these women is TALENT!

You’ve released two albums, Simply Barbra: Live in London and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album. How different was the experience of recording as Barbra different than performing on stage as her? And do you have plans for any future albums?

I’d love to do another live album to capture all of the material that I had not done on the first one. And another studio album just of songs Barbra has never done.

Is there anything else that you’d like to add and/or promote that we didn’t discuss?

After the two shows in New York at The Green Room 42, I am doing the Dolly! show at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s in February, a big show at the Streicker Center at Temple Emmanuel in NY in March (where there is a Barbra exhibit going on until April) and back to London after that. I hope to eventually play the cities on my bucket list like Stockholm and … Omaha!

Visit SimplyBarbra.com for more information!

PHOTOS | DEVON CASS + JOE MARZULLO + STEVEN BRINBERG

Related