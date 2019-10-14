EXCLUSIVE: TALKING ‘BEETLEJUICE’ WITH STAR KERRY BUTLER

Earlier this spring, cult-favorite film Beetlejuice arrived on Broadway as a surprisingly bold, heartfelt, and hilarious runaway hit.

Starring as Barbara Maitland, Tony nominee Kerry Butler is a shining standout. While her character struggles to adjust to the afterlife, Butler delivers a comedic master class topped with the through-the-roof belting fans adore her for.

The Beetlejuice original Broadway cast recording is now available from Ghostlight Records, both digitally and in CD form. To celebrate the album’s release, Butler told me about everything Beetlejuice, looked back at her illustrious career, weighed in on casting the Little Shop of Horrors film remake, a possible Xanadu reunion, and more.

ALEX KELLEHER-NAGORSKI: Were you a fan of the movie prior to joining the cast of the show? If so, what does it mean to you to bring this story to “life” on stage?

KERRY BUTLER: I was a fan of the movie! Even my kids have seen it. It’s an honor to be a part of something that is so ubiquitous in pop culture.

This is the second show in a back-to-back succession of movie-to-musical adaptations that you’ve originated roles in. What are some of the pros and cons of starring in shows that are based on already beloved stories?

The difficult part can be that there can be an expectation. People want you to say their favorite line the way they loved it in the movie. I have learned it’s best to let that go and find your own comedy.

I was really nervous playing Tina Fey’s character in Mean Girls while she was sitting in the room watching! It’s a bit disconcerting, but she couldn’t have been more gracious or a better boss. She let me find the characters on my own.

With Beetlejuice, the script strays from the movie, and it felt more like I was creating a new character. It still has everything fans love from the film, but it goes a little deeper.

The last time that we spoke , you were starring in Clinton: The Musical. At that time, you said of playing Hillary, “I’ve never played anybody who’s living before. That’s something that people on Saturday Night Live do, that’s what impersonators do, that’s not what I do.” Are you happy to be playing someone who is literally not living in Beetlejuice?

Playing Hillary was the most I have stretched myself as an artist. Moving out of your comfort zone can empower you. That being said, I’m very content to be back in my musical theater comedy box.

In my review of the show , I noted how much of a standout “Maitlands 2.0” is. What is/are your personal favorite song(s) from the show, both as a performer and a fan?

Thank you! That is a favorite of mine as well. The music in this show is incredibly fun and catchy. It has really taken off with our teen audience. Tons of kids are huge fans of the show just from listening to the album. We get sent many videos, and TikToks of kids doing songs from the show.

My favorites are “Dead Mom,” “Everything Happens for a Reason,” “Creepy Old Guy”… I really like all the songs!

What were some of your personal highlights from recording the Beetlejuice cast album for Ghostlight Records?

I was mainly relieved I hit those high notes at the end of “Barbara 2.0.”

How has Beetlejuice evolved since it premiered on Broadway this past March?

It went through a pretty big transformation based on audience reaction. As a character, Beetlejuice’s crudeness level was toned down a bit to make him more loveable. The Maitlands were given a stronger arc, and got to be a little more grounded than during our world premiere in Washington, D.C. Three songs were replaced. Ms. Argentina got a song, etc.

It’s great having a director like Alex Timbers at the helm. He is always open to change and leads us all in the right direction.

Do you have any type of specific warm-up ritual before each show/performance?

I always warm up my voice for about 20 minutes. This show is physically demanding – I have to do a few stunts, so I also need to stretch and warm up my body.

As a performer, how does Eddie Prefect’s music challenge and/or inspire you in ways that previous show scores you’ve sang haven’t?

I have to do a really fast rap! Figuring out how to get all those word out without dying from lack of breath was tricky. I’m also doing some very high belting. For a while I thought, “Whydid I say I could hit those notes eight times a week?!” But I’ve figured it out…I think/hope. Someone knock on wood!

In what ways do you feel that Beetlejuice is accessible to those who haven’t seen the movie while simultaneously remaining a loving homage to those who are big fans of it?

You definitely don’t need to know the movie. Many people come who have never seen the movie and still love it.

If you were speaking with someone who was coming to New York and could only see one Broadway show, how would you pitch Beetlejuice?

It has everything: hilarious story that surprisingly has heart, great music, incredible sets, special effects, and gorgeous costumes. You couldn’t ask for more!

What would be your dream musical theater role after you wrap up your run in Beetlejuice?

I’m still waiting, hoping, prayingI get to be a voice in a Disney cartoon. That is the dream.

As someone who put their own iconic spin on this part, what are your thoughts on the rumors that Lady Gaga has been offered the role of Audrey in the Little Shop of Horrors film remake?

Seems like a good choice to me. She is super talented! I imagine the raw emotional connection she brought to A Star is Born, but instead of Bradley Cooper, it’s a singing vegetable.

You haven’t released a solo album since 2008. What are the odds that you’ll record another one sometime in the near future?

Right now I’m in Beetlejuice, and I’m also starting a podcast called Breaking Broadway,a roadmap to making it on Broadway. I’m also raising two daughters, so I would say the odds are slim – but you never know…

In light of the news that the new national tour of Xanadu (which was meant to star RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Jinx Monsoon and Ginger Minj) was canceled, what are the chances of a special reunion performance by yourself and the rest of the original Broadway cast?

Are you offering? I’m in! I can still skate! I was teaching my daughter just this summer.

Thank you so much, Kerry! It’s been such a pleasure to speak with you. Is there anything else that you’d like to add/plug that we didn’t discuss?

Thank you for having me! As I mentioned, my podcast will be coming out in a few weeks on the Broadway Podcast Network.

PHOTOS | MATTHEW MURPHY

Related