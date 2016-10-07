EXCLUSIVE: SEX TIPS WITH ‘RHONY’ STAR SONJA MORGAN

AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW BY ALEX NAGORSKI

Even though The Real Housewives of New York City is currently between seasons, Sonja Morgan has no intentions of taking a break from the spotlight.

Thus, the outspoken, brazen and wildly entertaining reality TV scene-stealer is currently starring in the Off-Broadway hit, Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man. And while Morgan is making her stage debut in the raunchy comedy, it’s far from her first outing as a professional performer. With a career in entertainment that spans decades, Morgan has done it all—from modeling to being a film producer to creating Caburlesque (her signature hybrid of cabaret and burlesque performance), and much more.

As she prepares to wrap up her run in Sex Tips on October 22, Morgan spoke with me about the play, her diverse and ever-evolving career, and her own favorite sex tips. She also reflected on the past season of Real Housewives and provided updates as to where things stand now with her Bravo cohorts.

ALEX NAGORSKI: Why is acting something you decided you wanted to explore?

SONJA MORGAN: I tried acting many moons ago when I was in Europe modeling. But I had gone to college for fashion marketing and, as it was my chosen field, I needed to return to the States and get to work in that area. After making good money modeling, experimenting in the acting field was a shock because you make no money at first. But I’ve always enjoyed entertaining and making people laugh, which I have continued to do over the years while developing my fashion lifestyle brand.

Tell me a little bit about your character, Robyn. How much (if any) of yourself do you see in her?

Even though Robyn is mousy and an academic, I still relate to her. At times, I have been awkwardly nervous and uptight like her – especially when I moved to New York to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. But my three gay roommates really brought me out of my shell and boosted my self-esteem.

Are you infusing any of your Caburlesque techniques into this performance?

Definitely! I use it in the delivery of the sexy lines to Stephan. And just like in my Caburlesque, during Sex Tips I am making people laugh and feel better about themselves.

What do you think your own unique and signature brand of humor adds to the comedy of the show?

I have a very similar sense of humor. I like to joke about sex and use the double entendre.

What’s the best sex tip you’ve ever personally received from a gay man?

Be yourself.

Do you think that gay men give better sex tips to women than other women do? If so, why?

Gay men are very open and honest. I think they’re giving people in general.

What’s the best sex tip you’ve ever given to or received from one of your fellow Bravolebrities?

I guess the best sex tip I ever gave Ramona was, “Never bring the boys inside the house when vacationing with friends. Keep them in the garden!”

What’s a sex tip you learned from doing this show that you had previously never heard before?

Well, I have a lot of experience at this point in my life, but I think the play has great advice. It’s funny, it’s sexy but it’s also a story of romance. I’m learning a lot from the experience itself – from working with the team, memorizing the lines, and seeing everything that goes into the whole production. After establishing Sonja Morgan New York, my new fashion jewelry collection, I’m really hitting my sweet spot – coming full-circle in my creativity center.

Your bio in the show’s Playbill is quite extensive. You’re listed as “an Entrepreneur, Luxury Fashion Lifestyle Brand, Film Producer, Writer, Performer, Special Event Creator, and Philanthropist,” amongst other things. Of all of these various responsibilities that you juggle, which do you feel most fulfilled and inspired by?

I am fulfilled and inspired by all of it. I am being me and expressing myself from the core – through design, humor, special events, performance and the charities I support.

How’s your prosecco line, Tipsy Girl, doing? Where can your fans buy it and what’s next for the evolution of the brand?

The venues are listed on the TipsyGirl.com website and the restaurant is currently being held up by permits. I have been through this before, so I know how my partners feel. It’s a laborious and expensive process upfront.

Filming on RHONY wrapped a few months ago. Which of the ladies have you stayed the closest to in the time since?

As much as they tick me off, I’ll always be close to Luann and Ramona. I was happy to get back on track with Bethenny. I’ve always treasured our friendship. I felt my little “mom and pop” restaurant and prosecco venture was blown out of proportion by the press, exasperated by Dorinda creating a wedge, and Ramona was no help – adding fuel to fire. I’ve always felt Carol understood me, though she can have some bite in her snarky, yet very entertaining, blogs.

Have any of your cast-mates come to see you in this show yet? If so, what did they have to say about it?

Not yet. They always say they are so concerned, yet when I have something good starting up, I hear nothing. No tweets to say “Congrats.” I always support their new ventures. For example, I saw nothing re: my fashion and swimwear. Nothing. Why?

Looking back, what was your favorite moment of season 8?

Showing the viewers that I didn’t have a drinking problem by not partying at all. If I had a problem, I wouldn’t have been able to do that.

Out of all of the girls, who do you think was your biggest ally and your biggest adversary this past season?

I think Bethenny spoke her mind, in the usual fashion I am used to seeing, and she was very hurt. I think Ramona changed. She wasn’t herself. Though she never stands up for me, she is always there to hold my hand. Carol was neutral and there if I needed to talk.

Now that some time has passed, have wounds healed enough for you to attend Luann and Tom’s wedding this New Years Eve?

Yes. I’ve known Luann a long time. I know some things will never change. I’ve always said a man will never come between us.

